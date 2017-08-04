8.4.17 Summer Drinks from Max Restaurant Group

Strawberry Summer Frosé
From Brian Mitchell at the Max Restaurant Group
Ingredients:
1 x 750 ml bottle hearty, bold rosé (such as a Pinot Noir or Merlot rosé)
Strawberry syrup - ½ cup sugar infused with 8 ounces strawberries
2½ ounces fresh lemon juice
Preparation:
- 1 750ml bottle of rosé frozen (but not in the original bottle - need to move to a flexible container such as a plastic bag or open top pan so the expanding ice will not burst the glass)
- This will take about 6 hours, but will not be completely frozen as alcohol has a very low freezing point
- Bring sugar and ½ cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Add strawberries, remove from heat, and let sit 30 minutes to infuse syrup with strawberry flavor. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl (do not press on solids); cover and chill until cold, about 30 minutes.
- Put frozen rosé into a blender.
- Add lemon juice, 3½ ounces strawberry syrup, and 1 cup crushed ice and purée until smooth.
- Transfer blender jar to freezer and freeze until frosé is thickened (aim for milkshake consistency), 25-35 minutes.
- Blend again until Frosé is slushy.
- Serve in coupe glasses and garnish with a strawberry.
Watermelon Crush (Snow Cone)
Ingredients:
Watermelon infused vodka
Watermelon Base - includes basil, lemon juice and watermelon juice
For single drinks - the ratio is about 3oz infused vodka, 3oz watermelon juice, 1oz lemon juice and crushed basil to flavor
This can be served in a mason jar over ice, garnish with a wedge of watermelon
For batches and the snow cones - we juice the watermelon to make the base, then use the watermelon pulp to infuse the vodka for extra flavor, serving over crushed ice in a snow cone cup
Local Lemonade (Blueberry Version)
Ingredients:
10 fresh blueberries
1oz Vodka
1oz Whiskey
¾ oz Agave Syrup (1:1)
6oz Fresh Lemonade
Glass - 16oz Tumbler
Garnish - lemon wheel
Preparation
Add blueberries to glass and gently muddle
Add vodka, whiskey and agave, fill with ice, top with lemonade and garnish