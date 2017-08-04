PD: Worker struck by tree limb in Windsor

Emergency vehicles just leaving after police say a tree limb landed on worker. (WFSB)

A worker was injured after police said he was struck by a tree limb in Windsor on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place on Bloomfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

There was no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Members of Occupational Safety and Health Administration were called to the scene.

BREAKING: Emergency vehicles just leaving after police say a tree limb landed on worker. Police remain on scene-OSHA on the way @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/I0Yl68KTRG — Jennifer Lee (@JenLeeTV) August 4, 2017

