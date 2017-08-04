Residents want more officers in New London

Residents are calling New London an “unsafe city” because of they said there need to be more police officers.

Eyewitness News looks into why the New London Police Department is not hiring more officers right now.

Whether a person is just driving through or visiting what downtown New London has to offer,

some people told Eyewitness News they want to see more police officers around the city.

“Just look at the world we are living in, all the crime and everything,” Ken Sentell, of New London, said. “I think we should have more officers.”

“I guess they could always use more officers,” Stanley Jablonski, of New London, said. “I mean more safety is better.”

The police department admits they're being stretched thin, but they don't have the money right now to hire more officers.

“We have fiscal challenges,” New London Police Chief Administrative Officer Steven Fields said. “It's just the economic condition the society is going through right now and based on that you have to make the best judgments you can with the resources you have.”

An ordinance passed by city councilors a few years ago calls for a minimum of 80 police officers in the city of New London. The department is not at that number.

“I don't know if the number we need in new London is 81, 82, 90 or 100. I can't tell you that,” Fields said. “I can tell you that with the resources we currently have we have staffing that can respond to...any emergency in the community.”

But, to fight those financial restraints, some residents are getting together and asking the mayor to hire more police officers and soon.

“We have unsafe conditions in the city. The citizens are having to wait a long time for police, no fault of police but they are going from call to call to call and not able to do any proactive policing,” Jay Wheeler, of New London, said. “It's all reactive.

A rally is being held Monday at New London City Hall starting at 7 p.m. Anyone interested can attend the rally.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.