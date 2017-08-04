PD: Heroin found hidden in New London woods

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding who left a container of heroin in a wooded New London area to call the narcotics tip line. (New London Police)

Police found 1056 grams of heroin hidden in a wooded New London area Thursday. (New London Police)

New London police are looking for a person who hid heroin in a wooded area Thursday.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to a report of suspicious activity in woods near Gallows Lane, according to officials.

They said approximately 105 grams of heroin was found in a plastic container hidden in a rock wall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police by calling their narcotics tip line at 860-447-9107.

