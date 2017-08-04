A cool day with periods of rain...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Showers will be light and scattered over the coming hours. Some steadier or heavier rain will fall this this evening and tonight… HOWEVER, latest model runs are showing the heaviest rain (with potential thunder) passing just southeast of CT. Given the track of this storm system, rainfall totals will be less northwest of I84 and higher for coastal/southeast CT – could be a sharp cutoff.

The rest of the week looks to be beautiful, dry, seasonably warm. Next weekend, there could some showers Saturday; but as of now, Sunday looks to be more unsettled with a better chance for rain/storms.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

RAIN HEADING TOWARDS CT TODAY

Our next weather system is approaching CT, and will track just to the south of southern New England. Enjoy any early sunshine this morning, because clouds will be on the increase for the rest of today. In addition to the clouds, an easterly flow off of the cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean will develop. This flow will keep the air cooler, with highs likely only reaching into the low-70s – if not even the 60s –this afternoon. Showers and some steadier rain will likely develop during the midday and become widespread during the afternoon.

Rain and showers will continue this evening and overnight, before tapering off by the time you wake up tomorrow. Some models are suggesting as much as an inch of rain could fall in some areas, whereas other models are suggesting far less. We think a fair estimate would be the 0.25” to 0.50” range.

The sky becomes partly sunny as the storm departs and a drier northwesterly flow develops tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 degrees, with a comfortable breeze.

A PLEASANT MID WEEK

High pressure will move into the Northeast by midweek and that means Wednesday is looking pleasant with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs between 80-85. Temperatures will likely dip into the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday night thanks to clear skies and light winds as high pressure builds overhead. High pressure remains our dominate weather feature for Thursday and Friday too. But a shift in our winds will bring an uptick in humidity levels on both days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80's, with increased humidity.

SOME SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Overall the upcoming weekend looks okay. There may be a shower on Saturday, and a few more showers on Sunday as a frontal system will be nearby Southern CT. We will keep you posted!

JULY RECAP

This past Monday marked the end of July. At Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks it was a cool month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees… 0.7 degrees cooler than normal. In fact it was the coolest July at Bradley Airport since 2009, when the temperature averaged 70.2 degrees! With regard to rainfall, 6.57” fell during the month at Windsor Locks … a surplus of 2.38 inches and the 10th wettest July in the Greater Hartford Area since records began in 1905!

The July weather stats were quite different at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 75.2 degrees… 0.9 degrees warmer than normal, but still the coolest July in Bridgeport since 2009. The biggest difference between Sikorsky Airport and Bradley Airport in July was regarding rainfall. Only 2.54” of rain was recorded at Sikorsky Airport, a deficit of 0.92 inches compared to a typical July!



Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Melissa Cole

