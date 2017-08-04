Dry and comfortable Sunday

STORMS END THIS EVENING

In just a few hours, the downpours will end. We were lucky; the atmosphere had a lot of ingredients present that often can bring severe weather. But, they were not enough. There was a severe thunderstorm warning in the Pioneer Valley and western Middlesex County, Massachusetts. But in Connecticut, downpours were the worst we received.

The energy creating them will be moving east between now and dinner hour, which will drag the last downpours over eastern Connecticut away. Drier air over New York State will then infiltrate, which will stabilize the atmosphere and make the air feel tremendously more comfortable.

COMFORTABLE TONIGHT

The drier air will be firmly in place overnight, which will translate into a gorgeous night – one perfect for comfortable sleep. Lows in many towns will be in the 50s under a partly to mostly clear sky.

MUCH NICER SUNDAY

Sunday will be a great day for anything outside! The sky will be mostly sunny and the air will be seasonably warm, but the humidity will be low, with dew points dropping into the 50s, if not some upper 40s. Highs will likely range from 78-84 degrees. Sunday night will be a pleasant night as well, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

RAIN LIKELY LATE MONDAY & EARLY TUESDAY

A storm will bring rain by late Monday. Later Monday, our next weather system will approach and ultimately track just to the south of southern New England. As clouds increase during the day, an easterly flow off of the cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean will develop. This flow will keep the air cooler, with highs likely only reaching into the 70s – if not even the 60s – Monday afternoon. Showers and some steadier rain will likely develop during the afternoon and become widespread by the evening.

Rain and showers will continue through Monday night, some of which could be heavy at times. It will be a cool night, too, with lows near 60 degrees.

Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning before the sky becomes partly sunny as the storm departs and a drier northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 degrees.

A PLEASANT DAY WEDNESDAY

Nice weather will come Wednesday. High pressure will move into the Northeast by midweek and that means Wednesday is looking pleasant with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will likely dip into the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday night thanks to clear skies and light winds as high pressure builds overhead.

ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE LATE THURSDAY & EARLY FRIDAY

Soggy weather will return Thursday. By Thursday, the high pressure will move offshore and another low pressure will track just to our south. Clouds will increase, winds will turn easterly, and rain will develop during the late afternoon and early evening. It will be quite cool Thursday, with highs only in the middle 70s. Rain will continue through Thursday night and could be heavy at times. It will also be quite cool, as lows dip into the upper 50s.



The good news is the storm will move off to the northeast Friday morning. Winds will turn northwesterly and skies will clear out. It will be a seasonable day, with high temperatures reaching the lower and middle 80s along with comfortable humidity levels.

SUNNY SATURDAY

Nice weather is likely next Saturday. The models all seem to agree that a high pressure system will slide by to our northeast and its dominion will buffer our weather from the throws of another storm. Partly sunny, pleasant weather will come as a result.

JULY RECAP

This past Monday marked the end of July. At Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks it was a cool month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees… 0.7 degrees cooler than normal. In fact it was the coolest July at Bradley Airport since 2009, when the temperature averaged 70.2 degrees! With regard to rainfall, 6.57” fell during the month at Windsor Locks … a surplus of 2.38 inches and the 10th wettest July in the Greater Hartford Area since records began in 1905!

The July weather stats were quite different at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 75.2 degrees… 0.9 degrees warmer than normal, but still the coolest July in Bridgeport since 2009. The biggest difference between Sikorsky Airport and Bradley Airport in July was regarding rainfall. Only 2.54” of rain was recorded at Sikorsky Airport, a deficit of 0.92 inches compared to a typical July!



Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

