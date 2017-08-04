Rain develops Monday

DRY COMFORT TONIGHT

Get ready for another night of comfortable sleep! Tonight will be a pleasant night with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy, as high pressure remains in control.

RAIN LIKELY LATE MONDAY & EARLY TUESDAY

A storm will bring rain by late Monday. Later Monday, the next weather system will approach and track just to the south of southern New England. As clouds increase during the day, an easterly flow off of the cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean will develop. This flow will keep the air cooler, with highs likely only reaching into the low-70s – if not even the 60s – Monday afternoon. Showers and some steadier rain will likely develop during the afternoon and become widespread by the evening.

Rain and showers will continue through Monday night, some of which could be heavy at times if some of the models are right. Some models are suggesting as much as an inch of rain could fall in some areas, whereas other models are suggesting far less. We think a fair estimate would be the 0.25” to 0.50” range. It will be a cool night, too, with lows near 60 degrees.

Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning before the sky becomes partly sunny as the storm departs and a drier northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 degrees.

A PLEASANT DAY WEDNESDAY

Nice weather will come Wednesday. High pressure will move into the Northeast by midweek and that means Wednesday is looking pleasant with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will likely dip into the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday night thanks to clear skies and light winds as high pressure builds overhead.

ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE LATE THURSDAY & EARLY FRIDAY

Thursday and Friday will be “okay days” but will also bring a small chance for showers. A weak weather front will be stalled over northern New England, where a greater focus for showers will exist. But here I Connecticut, we will be close enough that a few showers may fire. I between, partly sunny skies will be here, with elevated humidity. There will be enough sun to support highs in the 80s both days.

SUNNY SATURDAY, RAINY SUNDAY

Nice weather is likely next Saturday. The models all seem to agree that a high pressure system will slide by to our northeast and its dominion will buffer our weather from the throws of another storm. Partly sunny, pleasant weather will come as a result.

A storm will come Sunday and bring a period of steady rain.

JULY RECAP

This past Monday marked the end of July. At Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks it was a cool month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees… 0.7 degrees cooler than normal. In fact it was the coolest July at Bradley Airport since 2009, when the temperature averaged 70.2 degrees! With regard to rainfall, 6.57” fell during the month at Windsor Locks … a surplus of 2.38 inches and the 10th wettest July in the Greater Hartford Area since records began in 1905!

The July weather stats were quite different at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 75.2 degrees… 0.9 degrees warmer than normal, but still the coolest July in Bridgeport since 2009. The biggest difference between Sikorsky Airport and Bradley Airport in July was regarding rainfall. Only 2.54” of rain was recorded at Sikorsky Airport, a deficit of 0.92 inches compared to a typical July!



Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”