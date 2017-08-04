Stormy Start to the First Weekend of August!

FRIDAY RECAP…

Today featured some showers and thunderstorms in portions of Litchfield and Hartford Counties. While this was an uptick from what we saw yesterday, it was not nearly as active as Wednesday was, when flooding impacted some Connecticut towns! A few more showers may still develop later this afternoon, but most places should remain dry.

Otherwise it was another warm and humid day with highs once again well into the 80s in much of the state. Dew point temperatures were generally in the 60s.

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

Any leftover showers or thunderstorms should diminish this evening as we lose the heating of the afternoon. But at the same time, a low pressure system tracking into southern Canada will drag a cold front towards us. That will keep us mainly cloudy and may even allow some showers to develop towards daybreak. The clouds will make for another warm and muggy night, with low temperatures ranging between the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

STORMY SATURDAY…

The front will cross the state during the day tomorrow. That will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms into Connecticut, some of which could be strong or even severe! For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma put the entire state in the “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather. The biggest threat will likely be damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. There is even a – very low – risk of an isolated tornado! That said, a limiting factor regarding severe weather for tomorrow morning is expected to be quite cloudy, which would prevent the atmosphere from getting as unstable as it otherwise would be.

The good news is we are not expecting tomorrow to be a total washout. The front will pass to our east by the late afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest, and skies will begin to clear out by evening. The humidity will drop, too, which will set us up for a very pleasant night. Low temperatures tomorrow night will bottom out in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

MUCH NICER SUNDAY…

Sunday will be a great day for outdoor activities and certainly the pick of the weekend! The sky will be mostly sunny and the air will be seasonably warm, but the humidity will be low, with dew points dropping into the 50s and maybe even some upper 40s! Highs will likely range from 78-84 degrees. Sunday night will be a pleasant night as well, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

RAIN LIKELY LATE MONDAY & EARLY TUESDAY…

By Monday, our next weather system will approach and ultimately track just to the south of Southern New England. That means Monday will feature increasing clouds along with an easterly flow off of the cooler waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Showers and some steadier rain will likely develop during the afternoon, and become widespread by the evening. High temperatures will be well below average, only reaching into the middle 70s. The normal high at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks for August 7th is 84 degrees!

Rain and showers will continue through Monday night, some of which could be heavy at times. It will be a cool night, too, with lows near 60 degrees.

Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning then the sky should become partly sunny as the storm departs and a drier northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 degrees. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

PLEASANT DAY WEDNESDAY…

High pressure will move into the Northeast by midweek and that means Wednesday is looking pleasant with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will likely dip into the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday night thanks to clear skies and light winds as high pressure builds overhead.

ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE LATE THURSDAY & EARLY FRIDAY…

By Thursday, the high pressure will move offshore and another low pressure will track just to our south. Clouds will increase, winds will turn easterly, and rain will develop during the late afternoon and early evening. It will be quite cool Thursday, with highs only in the middle 70s. Rain will continue through Thursday night and could be heavy at times. It will also be quite cool, as lows dip into the upper 50s!



The good news is the storm will move off to the northeast Friday morning. Winds will turn northwesterly and skies will clear out. It will be a seasonable day, with high temperatures reaching the lower and middle 80s along with comfortable humidity levels.

JULY RECAP…

This past Monday marked the end of July. At Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks it was a cool month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees… 0.7 degrees cooler than normal. In fact it was the coolest July at Bradley Airport since 2009, when the temperature averaged 70.2 degrees! With regard to rainfall, 6.57” fell during the month at Windsor Locks … a surplus of 2.38 inches and the 10th wettest July in the Greater Hartford Area since records began in 1905!

The July weather stats were quite different at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 75.2 degrees… 0.9 degrees warmer than normal, but still the coolest July in Bridgeport since 2009. The biggest difference between Sikorsky Airport and Bradley Airport in July was regarding rainfall. Only 2.54” of rain was recorded at Sikorsky Airport, a deficit of 0.92 inches compared to a typical July!



Have a great weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

