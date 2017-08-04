Garage destroyed in Norfolk fire

Norfolk firefighters worked to put out a garage fire Friday. (Norfolk Fire Department)

Norfolk firefighters responded to a garage fire Friday.

Officials worked to put out the fire on Trescott Hill Road.

Although the garage was heavily damaged, there were no injuries, according to firefighters.

Officials said the road is currently closed and people should avoid the area.

