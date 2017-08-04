Fall camping cut for all state parks due to budget issues

Fall camping at all Connecticut State Parks has been cut due to budget issues, according to officials

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that camping will not be allowed at any of the state parks after Labor Day.

Last year DEEP consolidated fall camping to Rocky Neck and Hammonasset State Park.

Four of the 14 state parks and forests that offer camping are already closed for the year and campers said the state was not accepting reservations at certain parks for dates after Labor Day.

For reservations that were accepted, they were warned that things were subject to change before the decision was ultimately made Friday.

This will not affect reservations in the weeks leading up to Labor Day, just those slated for after September 4.

Officials said they are expecting cuts to state parks when a budget is passed.

Governor Dannel Malloy previously proposed cutting $6.5 million from the parks in an earlier budget that didn't pass.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for more details as they become available.

