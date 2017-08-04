Budget may lead to Middletown teacher cuts

The lack of a state budget has continued to have devastating effects across the state, including for local school districts.

In fact, Middletown public schools are looking to make some drastic cuts which includes possible layoffs.

Channel Three's Erin Connolly spoke with district officials who said they're very concerned.

They're afraid to lose a grant that provides them with several million dollars.

"This is a very serious problem. We need to know where we stand," Middletown Schools Superintendent Dr. Patricia Charles said.

The start of the school year is just a few weeks away, but how much funding the Middletown School District will receive still hasn't been finalized.

"When we listen to the governor's message we're encouraged that we may be getting our full funding, but all of that is up in the air until we know that the executive order goes into place," Charles said.

Thanks to a lack of a state budget, Charles doesn't know if the district will receive the $2.8 million in funding that was expected.

And with that up in the air, she's being forced to consider some deep cuts.

On Friday, 11 teachers were told they might not have a job this year, and that's not all that's potentially on the chopping block.

"If we were to experience a loss of alliance funds, everything would be drastically reduced. I'm talking athletes, transportation, teaching positions," Charles said.

The first day of school is set for Thursday September 1st, although Charles said that could potentially change.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.