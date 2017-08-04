Warm, humid Friday night could be followed by severe Saturday weather

Severe weather could be on it's way for Saturday. (WFSB)

Although the weather will be relatively mild Friday night with the exception of isolated thunderstorms, the weekend will be on the stormier side.

Despite some isolated thunderstorms in the northern part of the state during the early evening, those will disappear later in the night.

"Any leftover showers or thunderstorms should diminish this evening as we lose the heating of the afternoon," Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

High temperatures will likely be the mid to high 80s, but there is a chance we could see the 90-degree weather. The high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees in the coastal communities of New London County.

For the weekend, a cold front is still expected on Saturday. There is a chance that the front could bring stronger storms to the state.

"The front will cross the state during the day tomorrow. That will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms into Connecticut, some of which could be strong or even severe!"

The Storm Prediction Center put the entire state in the "Marginal Risk” category for severe weather.

This could mean damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours as well as the risk an isolated tornado, although the risk for this is very low.

However, Saturday's weather won't be all bad.

"The front will pass to our east by the late afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest, and skies will begin to clear out by evening. The humidity will drop, too, which will set us up for a very pleasant night," DePrest said.

Low temperatures could be in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Behind the front, Sunday should be beautiful, less humid and sunny.

"Sunday will be a great day for outdoor activities! The sky will be mostly sunny, the air will be seasonably warm, and the humidity will be fairly low," DePrest said.

Temperatures for Sunday could range from the high 70's to mid 80's.

However, for next week it's back to rainy weather.

Storms will likely develop for Monday night into early Tuesday.

"Showers and some steadier rain will likely develop during the afternoon, and become widespread by the evening." DePrest said.

That rain will likely linger into Tuesday morning, but will begin to disappear as the day begins.

High temperatures for Monday could reach as high as 80 to 85.

