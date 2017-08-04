Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Waterbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Waterbury

Posted: Updated:
(CT STATE POLICE) (CT STATE POLICE)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 2-year-old in Waterbury. 

Joel Minnis went missing on Friday. 

Police said he is possibly in a 2001 Silver Acura MDX with a CT license plate of AK36314.

Minnis is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet fall. Police did not give a description of his last known outfit. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.