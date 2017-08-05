Silver Alert issued for missing brother, sister

12-year-old Catherine Perez is missing from Bridgeport, she was last seen with her brother (submitted photo)

Bridgeport police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing brother and sister who were last seen early Saturday morning.

Police said 12-year-old Catherine Perez and her 6-year-old brother Darwin are believed to be together when they disappeared.

Catherine is described as 5' tall, about 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and jeans.

Darwin, is about 4' tall and weighs around 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, he was last seen in a blue shirt with cream colored stripes, khaki pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information into their whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7823.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.