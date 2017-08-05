One dead after early morning shooting in Hartford

Hartford police said one person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 61 Edgewood Street just before 3 a.m., police said.

Police have not identified the victim at this time, but said they were shot in the shoulder and neck. They were taken to an area hospital but pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.

According to police the victim was found in a vehicle which crashed into a parked car. Police do believe a second vehicle with the shooter inside fled the scene. However, police do not have a description of that vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through their website here.

