PD: 28-year-old man dead after early morning shooting in Hartford

Hartford police said a 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 61 Edgewood Street just before 3 a.m., police said.

Police have identified victim as Hartford resident, Patrick Granville. Police said Granville was shot in the neck and shoulder, and was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital where he died at 7 a.m. from his injuries.

According to police, Granville was found shot in a car that crashed into a parked car. Police believe a second car with the shooter inside fled the scene. However, police do not have a description of that car at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through their website here.

