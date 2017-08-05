Vernon police investigate death - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Vernon police investigate death

Vernon police. (WFSB file photo) Vernon police. (WFSB file photo)
VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

Vernon police are investigating a death on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they are in the area of Windsorville Rd, and are assisted by Connecticut State Police, Tolland States Attorney, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

