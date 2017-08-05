Man arrested for driving drunk through construction zone

State police arrested a Manchester resident who drove through a construction zone marked by cones in Hartford on Saturday night.

Police arrested Wayne Alan Smith, 50, for Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol after a trooper working the construction zone on Interstate 84 Westbound in Hartford saw a car weave through the barrier, nearly striking construction workers.

The trooper stopped and subsequently arrested Smith after he failed to pass a sobriety test.

Smith was arrested and is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court on August 28th. He was released at a $1,000 bond.

