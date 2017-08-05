Copy-Man charged with killing woman, 62, found near home

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A man who authorities say was found hiding in a slain woman's closet when police went to her apartment for a well-being check has been charged with murder in Connecticut.

A judge set Howard Bowen's bail at $1 million Friday at his arraignment in Enfield.

Police say Bowen and Christopher Schuetz were found in Pamela Cote's apartment Oct. 27. Police have said the 62-year-old woman's body was found Oct. 28 at Lafayette Park behind the housing complex.

Police say Schuetz told officers Bowen, who was staying with Cote, used a pillow to smother Cote in her bed and then carried her body to a wooded area.

Officials say Cote died from asphyxiation.

Schuetz has not been charged in the case.

Court records don't list an attorney for Bowen.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.