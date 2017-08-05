PD: Boy awakened by skunk in bed in Hamden

Animal Control Officers in Hamden were called to a home on West Easton Street after a boy found a skunk in his bed on July 25th.

Responding officers said the smell of skunk and the animal’s presence in his bed woke the child early Tuesday morning.

Officers determined the skunk came into the house through a garbage can with a hole in the bottom if it. Family members removed the animal before the arrival of animal control officers.

