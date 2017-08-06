Runners lace up for Chip's 5k Road Race

About 2,000 runners and walkers laced up for this year's Chip's 5K Road Race, benefiting the Petit Family Foundation.

In its tenth year, the race is the foundation's largest fundraiser. Since 2008, the Petit Family Foundation has awarded over two million dollars in grants to programs across the state and country. Many of those grants are used to educate young people, support people living with a chronic illness, and those affected by violence.

The Petit Family Foundation honors the memories of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, Hayley Petit, and Michaela Petit, who were killed in a home invasion in Cheshire in 2007.

"They helped people all the time," said. Dr. William Petit. "This really embodies them, because this is is a volunteer-driven event. People come from all over Connecticut and other states to help us with this race."

For those involved in organizing the annual race, it is about helping lifelong friends.

"It has been big ever since the beginning, and it has developed into a community event, actually, so we're really proud of that," said Race Director Robert Heslin. "You can see we are back here at Plainville High School where we graduated."

The race kicked off at 9am at the high school.

