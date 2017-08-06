Thousands race for a cause in Plainville

Over 2,000 runners and walkers laced up for the “Chip’s 5K Road Race” in Plainville on Sunday. (WFSB)

Over 2,000 runners and walkers laced up for the “Chip’s 5K Road Race” in Plainville on Sunday.

The 10th annual race benefits the Petit Family Foundation and has raised over $2 million since 2008 for grant to educate young people, support those living with a chronic illness, and those affected by violence.

"It has been big ever since the beginning, and it has developed into a community event, actually, so we're really proud of that,” said Race Director, Robert Heslin. “You can see we are back here at Plainville High School where we graduated."

Dr. Petit told Eyewitness News the outpouring of support for him and the Petit Family Foundation has been tremendous, and he said he feels proud knowing the legacies of his late wife and daughters, Jennifer Hawke-Petit, and Hayley and Michaela, respectively, live on through the foundation’s work.

“They helped people all the time,” remembers Dr. Petit. “And this really embodies it because this a volunteer-driven event with people that come from all over Connecticut and other states to help us with this race."

This year’s race, which took a few hundred volunteers, was sponsored by Chip’s Family Restaurant.

"It's a great feeling and it's an honor for us to be here,” said manager of Chip’s Family Restaurant, Maria Matoshi. “We are trying to get involved as much as we can, and, hopefully, we'll do this more years coming."

