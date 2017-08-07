Approaching storm to bring rain Monday

A storm approaching the state from the southwest is expected to bring showers Monday.

As clouds increase throughout the day, an easterly flow will bring cooler air into the area, keeping the temperatures in the 70s, and possibly as cool as the 60s Monday afternoon.

Showers and some steadier rain will likely develop during the afternoon and become widespread by the evening. Rain and showers will continue through Monday night, some of which could be heavy at times if some of the models are right.

Some models are suggesting as much as an inch of rain could fall in some areas, whereas other models are suggesting far less. WFSB meteorologists think a fair estimate would be the 0.25” to 0.50” range.Monday night will be a cool night, too, with lows near 60 degrees.

Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning before the sky becomes partly sunny as the storm departs and a drier northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 degrees.

