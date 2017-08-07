Drizzle this morning to be followed by sunshine

Connecticut residents woke up to drizzle, but the sun was expected to come out on Tuesday afternoon.

The steady rain will taper off to showers by Tuesday morning. The temperatures are between 60 and 65 degrees on Tuesday morning.

"As the area of low pressure responsible for our recent rain lifts to the northeast, away from Southern New England, the drizzle ends and the clouds will eventually begin to break up. Clouds will hang on during the morning, but a northwesterly breeze will bring in drier air and allow for partial clearing," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

The sky should become partly sunny as the storm departs on Tuesday. At that point, temperatures should reach between the upper 70s to lower 80s with a comfortable breeze.

"High pressure will build over Connecticut for tonight, this will bring a clear sky and a calm wind. Pretty good radiational cooling will take place," Dixon said.

The low temperatures will be in 50s to near 60 degrees and should make for a "quite comfortable night for sleeping," Dixon said.

Wednesday looks to be a pleasant day.

It should feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs between 80 and 85 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are looking good right now.

"The second half of the work-week is looking fantastic, weather-wise! Earlier, we were watching for a rain chance Thursday night and Friday, but now it looks like high pressure will keep that moisture to our south," Dixon said.

There could be chances for thunderstorms this weekend.

