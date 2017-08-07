Steady rain to continue this evening

Steadier rain moved into the state on Monday afternoon, and it will stick around throughout the night.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said "the rain is in association with a low pressure system tracking just to our south."

The steady rain will taper off to showers by Tuesday morning.

"Though the very heaviest rain from this system will stay to our south, some of the rain could still be heavy, especially towards the shoreline," DePrest said.

The sky should become partly sunny as the storm departs on Tuesday.

At that point, temperatures should reach between 80 and 85 degrees with a comfortable breeze.

"High pressure will build over Connecticut for tomorrow night, bringing clear skies and calm winds. That will allow lows to bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees, so it will be a very comfortable night for sleeping," DePrest said.

Wednesday looks to be a pleasant day.

It should feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs between 80 and 85 degrees.

Thursday and Friday are looking good right now.

"Thus each day Wednesday through Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the middle 80s inland – with maybe a few upper 80s in the normally warmer spots," DePrest said.

There could be chances for thunderstorms this weekend.

