Copy-Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.
The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night in a joint statement confirmed by Pratt's publicist.
"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the actors wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Pratt, who stars in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise and Faris, who stars on CBS' comedy "Mom," were married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old son.
They were one of Hollywood's most popular couples and publicly supportive of each other in their work and on social media. Pratt guest-starred as Faris' love interest on "Mom" earlier this year, and the couple laughed and kissed in April when Pratt was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
