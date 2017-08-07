Community coming together to help teen injured in ATV accident

A Southington teen who was seriously hurt in an ATV accident a little more than a week ago suffered a severe spinal injury.

Now, the community has come together to raise thousands of dollars for his recovery.

Ryan Catlin, 15, was told by doctors he may never walk or use his arms again.

The accident took place while Ryan was on vacation with his family in Maine.

Ryan's mother said he's been going up to Maine all of his life and enjoys his summers with his grandfather who lives up there.

She said Ryan is a student at Southington High School and is an active teen who enjoys everything from movies and computers to sports like baseball and high school rugby.

He has his own boat and loves to fish, water ski, and jet ski. Following his accident, his family said Ryan will need months of intensive therapy and care.

A "You-Caring" page has been set up on his behalf to raise funds for this family, which will be faced with overwhelming costs.

Extensive modifications will have to be made to their home to give Ryan freedom of movement.

They said they'll have to get things like a handicap accessible van, a wheelchair and a specialized bathroom equipment.

Ryan will also be moved to a rehabilitation facility out of state, which will require his mother to take a leave of absence from work.

She said Ryan is a fighter and despite everything that's happened, he has remained positive.

So far more than $45,000 have been raised on this "You-Caring" page.

The creator of the page hopes to raise $200,000.

A Facebook page called "Friends of Ryan Catlin" was also created.

