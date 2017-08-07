'2 Broke Girls' star spotted at New Britain Bees game

Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis were at a New Britain Bees game on Sunday. (New Britain Bees Facebook photo)

She may not have been with her counterpart Max, but she took in a Connecticut minor league baseball game with a certain "mad" man.

Beth Behrs, who plays Caroline on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, was in the stands for a New Britain Bees game on Sunday.

She wasn't alone. Another familiar face was at New Britain Stadium.

Michael Gladis, who played Paul on the AMC drama Mad Men, was there too.

Both donned Bees apparel and allowed the team's Facebook page to post of photo.

