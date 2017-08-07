Meetings seek deportation protection for young immigrants

Supporters planned meetings around the state this week to protect young immigrants from deportation.

The series of community meetings support the Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival program that gives temporary resident status to undocumented young people.

One rally is set to happen on Monday night at the First Presbyterian Church in Hartford.

It's the first of three designed to drum up support to keep the President Barack Obama-era program, which affects about 10,000 people in Connecticut.

The demonstrations come after a group of attorneys general asked President Donald Trump to rescind DACA.

The policy allows undocumented immigrants who came into the country as minors to request a 2 year period of deferred action from deportation.

Another group of attorneys general, including Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, urged Trump to save the program.

The organization Connecticut Students for a Dream said the program has allowed its students to live in the country without fear of deportation, get a work permit and a driver's license.

Now, those students said they are worried that what they have worked towards is now in jeopardy.

The rally in Hartford is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The other rallies are scheduled for Wednesday in New Haven and Thursday in Danbury.

