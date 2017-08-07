Worker killed by tree limb in Windsor identified by police

A lumber worker was struck and killed by a tree limb on Friday. (WFSB)

A worker struck and killed by a tree limb in Windsor on Friday was identified as a Harwinton man.

Windsor police said on Monday that 33-year-old Shawn Varley suffered a fatal blow to the head.

It happened in a wooded area near 777 Bloomfield Ave. around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Varley was working for J&J Lumber Corp. out of Dover Plains, NY at the time.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

