Worker killed by tree limb in Windsor identified by police

Beth Behrs, who plays Caroline on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, was in the stands for a New Britain Bees game on Sunday.More >
Beth Behrs, who plays Caroline on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, was in the stands for a New Britain Bees game on Sunday.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
A Southington teen who was seriously hurt in an ATV accident a little more than a week ago suffered a severe spinal injury.More >
A Southington teen who was seriously hurt in an ATV accident a little more than a week ago suffered a severe spinal injury.More >
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal was once again the target of a Twitter rant by President Donald Trump.More >
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal was once again the target of a Twitter rant by President Donald Trump.More >
A worker struck and killed by a tree limb in Windsor on Friday was identified as a Harwinton man.More >
A worker struck and killed by a tree limb in Windsor on Friday was identified as a Harwinton man.More >
A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed.More >
A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed.More >
Following a morning of sunshine, clouds will gather in advance of a storm system that's expected to bring rain to the state.More >
Following a morning of sunshine, clouds will gather in advance of a storm system that's expected to bring rain to the state.More >
In case you haven't heard, it's not safe to look directly at a solar eclipse.More >
In case you haven't heard, it's not safe to look directly at a solar eclipse.More >