Trump takes aim at Blumenthal following Russia collusion remarks

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal was once again the target of a Twitter rant by President Donald Trump.

Blumenthal appeared on CNN to discuss the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Monday morning, Trump took exception to Blumenthal's comments and unleashed a series of tweets.

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

"Interesting to watch Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist," Trump tweeted. "Never in U.S. history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Sen. Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and conquests, how brave he was and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?"

This wasn't the first time Trump took aim at Blumenthal and the senator's Vietnam claims.

The two exchanged barbs over the firing of ex-FBI director James Comey back in May.

The firing came as Comey and the FBI were investigating the same issue, potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

When Blumenthal questioned the decision during an interview and called for an independent prosecutor to look into it, Trump took to Twitter to call Blumenthal's Vietnam claims "one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history."

