Danbury mayor to have cyst removed brain

The mayor of Danbury announced on his campaign website that he will undergo surgery to remove a cyst from his brain.

Mayor Mark Boughton said that after discussions with his doctor, he determined that the best course of treatment was the immediate removal of the cyst.

"I will be undergoing the surgery this week at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and my medical team has assured me with great confidence that I will make a full recovery," Boughton wrote on his site.

Boughton expressed gratitude to Danbury Hospital and Dr. Robert Friedlander of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

"We are confident that the removal of the cyst will be a one-time procedure without the need for additional surgery or medical intervention," he said. "I expect to be back serving the people of Danbury within a few weeks."

He thanked people for the support he has received and vowed to continue fighting for Danbury and the state.

Boughton is currently exploring a run for governor.

He ran for the office in 2014, but suspended his campaign to support Republican candidate Tom Foley, who lost to Gov. Dannel Malloy.

