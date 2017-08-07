Troopers arrest Bethlehem man for school sex assault

State police said a Bethlehem man faces sex assault charges following an arrest on Monday.

According to troopers, Michael Capozzi was charged with second-degree and fourth degree sexual assault following a reported incident at the Arch Bridge School at Wellspring in Bethlehem.

Investigators began looking into the case on Dec. 15, 2016.

Troopers said two female juvenile students, were sexually assaulted by a counselor.

The ABS at Wellspring is a private special education school serving children in grades 1 through 12 with emotional, psychological and learning vulnerabilities, according to state police.

The counselor had reportedly left the state at the time the complaint was made.

With the help of the Department of Children and Families, Capozzi was identified as the suspect.

Capozzi was also charged with promoting a minor in an obscene performance and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and brought to Bantam Superior Court for arraignment on Monday.

The warrant in the case was ordered to be sealed, so details about the assaults were not available.

