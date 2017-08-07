1 arrested after road-rage incident in Shelton

Mark J. Wingster was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Shelton this weekend. (CT State Police)

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Shelton this weekend.

Ansonia resident Mark J. Wingster was charged with reckless driving, risk of injury to a child, interfering with an officer, assault of a pub safety/emergency medical person, breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment

The arrest of Wingster comes after an incident on the southbound side of Route 8 near Exit 12 around 8:45 a.m. Few details were released by police, but they said there was “an altercation between two individuals.”

Wingster did not suffer serious injuries during the road rage incident, police said.

Wingster will be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Aug. 21. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The road rage incident remains under investigation by the Connecticut State Police. Anyone with any information about is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 203-393-4200.

