2017's best states for healthcare: Where CT ranks

With more Americans than ever having access to healthcare, a new survey ranked which states had the best and worst.

Monday, the personal finances website WalletHub.com released 2017's best and worst states for healthcare.

On it, Connecticut ranked as the 6th best.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 35 metrics, including cost, accessibility and outcome.

Here's how Connecticut's metrics contributed to its ranking:

18th in hospital beds per capita

5th in physicians per capita

21st in physician medicare-acceptance rate

8th in percentage of insured adults aged 18 to 64

6th in percentage of insured children aged 0 to 17

2nd in percentage of adults with no dental visit in past year

The top three states were Hawaii, Iowa and Minnesota.

See the rest of the top 10 best states here.

The worst states for healthcare, according to the study, were Alaska, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Check out the complete results on WalletHub website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.