PD: Hamden resident drove over his girlfriend's leg with pickup truck

MIchael Cancel was arrested after police said he drove over his girlfriend’s leg with his pickup truck in Hamden. (Hamden Police Department) MIchael Cancel was arrested after police said he drove over his girlfriend’s leg with his pickup truck in Hamden. (Hamden Police Department)
A 51-year-old man was arrested after police said he drove over his girlfriend’s leg with his pickup truck in Hamden on Sunday evening.

Hamden resident Michael Cancel was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct as well as two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The arrest of Cancel comes after a report of an assault of a motor on Costanzo Court around 4:30 p.m.

During their investigation, police learned that Cancel had gotten into a verbal disagreement with his girlfriend. Police said Cancel pushed his girlfriend, slapped her 11-year-old son in the face and pushed her son’s 12-year-old friend.

A short time later, Cancel got into his Dodge Ram and drove over the lawn at a “high rate of speed,” police said. Police said Cancel hit his girlfriend with the truck and drove over her leg.

The girlfriend was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

After hitting his girlfriend, Cancel was involved in a motor vehicle crash in West Haven. At that time, police took Cancel into custody.

Cancel is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Monday.

