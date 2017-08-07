Meriden man facing deportation this morning

A man from Meriden is expected to be deported on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A father of three and native Ecuadorian will be deported back to his home country on Tuesday morning after living in the United States illegally for 20 years.

He is the sole caretaker of his family.

His daughters told Eyewitness News their father means the world to them and that no one should ever deal with this situation.

Reyes established a life for himself in America. He has a family, installs dry wall for a living and has been paying taxes since the early 2000's. His order of deportation came during the President Barack Obama Administration in 2009 but was granted stays ever since.

Reyes' attorney filed a motion last week to reopen his old removal order, which said it would be too dangerous for him to return to Ecuador. However, that latest request was denied, which prompted rallies.

His family fears it would be far too dangerous for him to return to Ecuador. They said his brother-in-law was recently murdered, and they worry he would become a target.

Reyes is expected to be deported at 9 a.m.

