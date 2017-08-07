Meriden man facing deportation tomorrow

Beth Behrs, who plays Caroline on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, was in the stands for a New Britain Bees game on Sunday.More >
Beth Behrs, who plays Caroline on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, was in the stands for a New Britain Bees game on Sunday.More >
A Southington teen who was seriously hurt in an ATV accident a little more than a week ago suffered a severe spinal injury.More >
A Southington teen who was seriously hurt in an ATV accident a little more than a week ago suffered a severe spinal injury.More >
A worker struck and killed by a tree limb in Windsor on Friday was identified as a Harwinton man.More >
A worker struck and killed by a tree limb in Windsor on Friday was identified as a Harwinton man.More >
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal discussed a bill on Monday meant to limit presidential power while exchanging barbs with the president.More >
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal discussed a bill on Monday meant to limit presidential power while exchanging barbs with the president.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.More >
Following a morning of sunshine, clouds gathered in advance of a storm system that has brought rain to the state.More >
Following a morning of sunshine, clouds gathered in advance of a storm system that has brought rain to the state.More >
A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed.More >
A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed.More >
After a cross-country manhunt, a Northwestern University professor and University of Oxford employee are in custody for the brutal stabbing death of a 26-year-old hair stylist in Chicago.More >
After a cross-country manhunt, a Northwestern University professor and University of Oxford employee are in custody for the brutal stabbing death of a 26-year-old hair stylist in Chicago.More >
State police said a Bethlehem man faces sex assault charges following an arrest on Monday.More >
State police said a Bethlehem man faces sex assault charges following an arrest on Monday.More >