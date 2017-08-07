Meriden man facing deportation tomorrow

A man from Meriden is expected to be deported on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A man in Meriden who's facing deportation has been ordered to leave the country on Tuesday.

Marco Reyes is a father of three from Ecuador and came to the United State back in 1997.

His order of deportation came during the President Barack Obama Administration in 2009, but was granted stays ever since.

Reyes' attorney filed a motion last week to reopen his old removal order, which said it would be too dangerous for him to return to Ecuador.

