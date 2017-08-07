Tax-free week in CT starts Aug. 20

Clothing and many accessories will be tax-free during the week of Aug. 20 in Connecticut. (WFSB file photo)

Tax-free week in Connecticut starts later this month.

During the one-week, residents can purchase items such as clothing, shoes and accessories as well as new and used college textbooks free of the 6.35 percent sales tax. Each clothing item must cost less than $100.

The following items are tax exemption:

Clothing or footwear specifically designed for athletic activities: football cleats, specialty boots for fishing, hiking, skiing and other activities, as well as wet suits, helmets and headbands, etc.

Accessories: jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, etc.

Tax exemption items could be put on layaway and still be tax-free.

The tax-free week starts Aug. 20 and runs until Aug. 26.

