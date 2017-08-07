PD: Gun, ammunition seized from convicted felon's home

A New London man, who is also a convicted felon, was arrested Monday after police seized a gun and ammunition from his home.

Police responded to a home on Blinman Street on Monday morning to execute a search and seizure warrant in association with an ongoing investigation.

Officers found a "357" Smith & Wesson revolver handgun and eleven (11) rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested Ariel Quinones, who is a convicted felon and on probation for domestic violence.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

