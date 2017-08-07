Police investigating suspicious fires in Taftville

Authorities are searching for people who set goal posts on fire in the Taftville section of Norwich on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area of Moriarty Magnet Elementary on Lawler Lane around 10 a.m. because of smoke in the woods. Upon arrival, firefighters "reported a large amount of black smoke from behind the school" and "found numerous soccer goals were on fire."

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the "goals were completely destroyed."

Authorities determined that the fire is "suspicous" and under investigation by Norwich Fire Marshal and Norwich Police Department.

