Morning drizzle, then partial clearing...

TODAY…

We're starting the day with areas of drizzle throughout Connecticut and temperatures between 60 and 65. As the area of low pressure responsible for our recent rain lifts to the northeast, away from Southern New England, the drizzle ends and the clouds will eventually begin to break up. Clouds will hang on during the morning, but a northwesterly breeze will bring in drier air and allow for partial clearing. Temperatures will be warmer than today, but still below average, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.



High pressure will build over Connecticut for tonight, th is will bring a clear sky and a calm wind. Pretty good radiational cooling will take place, so temperatures will bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees --- quite comfortable night for sleeping!

PLEASANT WEATHER WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…

The second half of the work-week is looking fantastic, weather-wise! Earlier, we were watching for a rain chance Thursday night and Friday, but now it looks like high pressure will keep that moisture to our south. Thus, Wednesday through Friday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, comfortable humidity, and highs in the middle 80s inland – with maybe a few upper 80s in the normally warmer spots. The shoreline will be a little bit cooler, with lower 80s expected during each afternoon.



All three nights will be quite pleasant for sleeping, with a mostly clear sky and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s!

UNSETTLED WEEKEND WEATHER…

Unfortunately, the nice weather later this week may not last all the way through the weekend. Another low pressure system will approach Connecticut from the west and bring chances for rain and thunderstorms.



Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase and showers may develop during the afternoon. These showers are likely to become more widespread and steadier by Saturday night. High temperatures Saturday should be in the lower to middle 80s before the rain comes in while lows Saturday night will be in the middle 60s.



Sunday will feature a mainly cloudy sky with widespread showers and thunderstorms as the low makes its closest approach. While it may not rain all day everywhere, it will not be a great day for outdoor activities. The clouds and rain will hold high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s!

DRIER MONDAY, BUT STILL MOSTLY CLOUDY…

By Monday, the low will move off to our northeast, but the frontal boundary will stall out nearby. That means there will still be plenty of clouds and moisture won’t be too far away! That said, we expect that there will be enough sunshine to boost high temperatures into the lower and middle 80s Monday afternoon.

WFSB Weather Staff

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”