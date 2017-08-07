Rain Tonight, but Nice Days Ahead!

MONDAY RECAP…

Rain has begun to move into western Connecticut as of this writing, and there’s even some heavier rain being reported in lower Fairfield County. Rain will overspread the rest of the state over the next few hours. Otherwise it’s been a cloudy and very cool day, with temperatures reaching only into the 60s and lower 70s! The normal high for August 7th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 84 degrees, so we were nowhere close to that today!

RAIN TONIGHT, TAPERING OFF TOWARDS DAYBREAK…

The rain is in association with a low pressure system tracking just to our south. The low will track northeast towards Cape Cod tonight, and eventually towards the Canadian Maritimes. That will allow for periods of rain to continue tonight, tapering to showers by the time we get to daybreak. Though the very heaviest rain from this system will stay to our south, some of the rain could still be heavy, especially towards the shoreline! It will be cool tonight as well, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

CLEARING TOMORROW AFTERNOON…

As the low moves northeast of us tomorrow morning, any remaining showers will move out by the morning commute. Clouds will hang on during the morning, but a northwesterly breeze will bring in drier air and clearing skies for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer than today, but still below average, with upper 70s to lower 80s expected.



High pressure will build over Connecticut for tomorrow night, bringing clear skies and calm winds. That will allow lows to bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees, so it will be a very comfortable night for sleeping!

PLEASANT WEATHER WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…

The second half of the workweek is looking fantastic weather wise! Earlier, we were watching for a rain chance Thursday night and Friday, but now it looks like high pressure will keep that moisture to our south. Thus each day Wednesday through Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the middle 80s inland – with maybe a few upper 80s in the normally warmer spots. The shoreline will be a little bit cooler, with lower 80s expected during each afternoon.



All three nights will be quite pleasant for sleeping, with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s expected!

UNSETTLED WEEKEND WEATHER…

Unfortunately, the nice weather expected later this week is not expected to last all the way through the weekend. Another low pressure system will approach Connecticut from the west and set up a frontal system near us. That will bring chances for rain and thunderstorms.



Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will quickly increase and showers may develop during the afternoon. These showers are likely to become more widespread and steadier by Saturday night. High temperatures Saturday should be in the lower to middle 80s before the rain comes in while lows Saturday night will be in the middle 60s.



Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with widespread showers and thunderstorms as the low makes its closest approach. While it may not rain all day everywhere, it will not be a great day for outdoor activities. The clouds and rain will hold high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s!

DRIER MONDAY, BUT STILL MOSTLY CLOUDY…

By Monday, the low will move off to our northeast, but the frontal boundary will stall out nearby. That means there will still be plenty of clouds and moisture won’t be too far away! That said, we expect that there will be enough sunshine to boost high temperatures into the lower and middle 80s Monday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

