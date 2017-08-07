New police program meant to combat overdoses

Help has arrived in one eastern Connecticut town to fight its opioid addiction crisis.

First responders and Connecticut State Police have answered the call dozens of times in Jewett City and Griswold, delivering Narcan to counter the effects of a heroin overdose.

Now Connecticut State Police at Troop E in Montville has embarked on a pilot program called "CRISIS,” which stands for Connection to Recovery through Intervention, Support and Initiating Services.

First Selectman Kevin Skulczyck says if successful, the program could go statewide.

"We have an opportunity here to address this major issue which is the opioid crisis which faces the state of Connecticut and the country. We're not running away from that,” Skulczyck said.

State troopers at Troop E said they have delivered more Narcan in the Griswold area than any other community.

The use of Narcan in this community alone has saved lots of lives and not just by the state police.

Since 2015, state police saved 21 people in Griswold

While fire and ambulance companies in that same time period have saved numerous others.

"It’s hopeful I guess you know that I don't know what to say. It's awful, it’s everywhere,” said Heather Thornily, of Jewett City.

The CRISIS program is federally funded at $1.5 million, fast tracking people into the system to get the families the help they so desperately need.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.