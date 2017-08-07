2 buildings evacuated after bomb threat at Willington truck stop

Police were called to the Willington truck stop on Monday (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police are investigating a bomb threat at a truck stop in Willington on Monday afternoon.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were called to the TA Travel Center, which is at 327 Ruby Rd. and just off Interstate 84, around 2:45 p.m. Police said the manager received an anonymous phone call that indicated a bomb threat.

Troopers were called to the truck stop and two stand-alone buildings were evacuated by state police. Both searches found no explosive devices in the buildings. There were no reported injuries.

Around 4 p.m., business resumed at the TA Travel Center.

The threat remains under investigation by Connecticut State Police. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at 860-896-3200.

