Police investigate bomb threat at Willington truck stop

Connecticut State Police are investigating a bomb threat at a truck stop in Willington on Monday afternoon.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were called to the TA Truck Stop off Interstate 84 around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the truck stop has not been evacuated and there are no roads closed, due to the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

