Police investigate bomb threat at Willington truck stop - WFSB 3 Connecticut

BREAKING

Police investigate bomb threat at Willington truck stop

Posted: Updated:
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police are investigating a bomb threat at a truck stop in Willington on Monday afternoon.

Bomb-sniffing dogs were called to the TA Truck Stop off Interstate 84 around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the truck stop has not been evacuated and there are no roads closed, due to the incident. 

There were no reported injuries.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.