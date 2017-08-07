R&B star's gala, golf tournament to benefit to CT organizations

R&B vocalist Jeffrey Osborne has brought his friends to the casino for his annual tournaments. (WFSB)

The stars were out at the High Rollers Lounge of Foxwoods Resort Casino on Monday night.

R&B vocalist Jeffrey Osborne has brought his friends to the casino for his annual tournaments. For years, Osborne's classic celebrity tournament was based in his home state of Rhode Island.

The Providence native is bringing the event with a fundraising gala to Connecticut for the first time. The event will now also benefit Connecticut organizations that work with children promoting music and the arts too.

"As we get going we'll get in the community a little bit more and find out what's going on and try and make a difference in the community here also,” Osborne said.

On Sunday, many of the stars came out to Dodd Stadium in Norwich for a celebrity softball tournament.

On Tuesday the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Smokey Robinson and Sugar Ray Leonard will hit the links at the Lake of Isles Golf Course for a celebrity golf tournament.

Osborne said he wants Connecticut Boys and Girls Clubs to benefit from his fundraising efforts.

"We’ve gotten to the point where we need to give back. That's the most important thing,” Osborne said.

Earlier on Monday, there was a poker tournament.

All in all Osborne's raised more than $750,000 in the past six years to help the non-profits.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.