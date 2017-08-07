Bridgeport baseball to be replaced with musical entertainment

The city of Bridgeport is choosing musical entertainment over baseball.

On Monday, Mayor Joe Ganim said the city has teamed up with Live Nation and Howard Saffan to bring music to Bridgeport’s Harbor Yard with the creation of a state-of-the-art amphitheater.

“The ownership of the Amphitheatre will be retained by the City and will be developed at the investment of approximately $15 million dollars through a public/private partnership,” a press release said.

“Bridgeport is excited and ready for this next step in revitalizing our city with positive development and providing music entertainment by bringing in a partner and company like Live Nation. We’ve enjoyed 20 years of successful entertainment with Bluefish Baseball and all that the Bluefish and owner, Frank Bolton have done for our community,” Ganim said in a press release.

Saffan, the local owner of SportsCenter of Connecticut, said the amphitheater will be a “game changer” for the city.

“The thought of hosting 25 concerts per summer is incredibly exciting for both the local business community as well as the concert goers from near and far. To have a partner like Live Nation ensures the success of our state of the venue,” Saffan said.

A press conference is slated for Aug. 10. to officially present Harbor Yard Amphitheatre, LLC.

