Amber Alert suspect to appear in court today

Joshua Calcorzi who police said prompted an amber alert, is due in court in New Britain on Tuesday morning. (WFSB file photo)

A father from Pennsylvania who police said prompted an amber alert, is due in court in New Britain on Tuesday morning.

Joshua Calcorzi, 24, is accused of stabbing his child's mother in Massachusetts.

Police said he then kidnapped the toddler and brought him across state lines into Connecticut.

Calcorzi is being held on a $2-million bond.

He will eventually be sent back to Massachusetts to face more charges.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.