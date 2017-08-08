NTSB releases preliminary report on CT deadly plane crash

The pilot died after a plane crash in Danbury on July 30. (WFSB file photo)

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report that left one man dead after a plane crash in Danbury.

Mark Stern, of Redding, died on Thursday after the Cessna Skyhawk plane he was flying crashed on July 30. The rented plane crashed just after take-off into the heavy brush near airport property on Miry Brook Road around 10:30 a.m.

Three men including Stern were in the plane when it crashed last month. Stern died four days after the crash while the two passengers suffered "serious injuries," according to a report by the NTSB.

According to the NTSB report, the plane "lost altitude after takeoff while still over runway 26." The air traffic controller told NTSB that he saw the Cessna Skyhawk plane "appearing to correct – it had assumed a more nose up attitude."

"It then began a left roll, followed by a 'full nose up attitude, rolling to the left' before it lost altitude and impacted the ground," the NTSB report read.

The NTSB said "no flight plan was filed for the personal flight."

According to the NTSB report, the Cessna Skyhawk plane had been inspected on July 21, which was about 17 hours before the crash.

Stern had a private pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land and helicopter. He had 582 hours of total flight experience as of June 14, 2016, according to the NTSB report.

According to the NTSB report, the Cessna Skyhawk plane has been "retained for further examination." The NTSB did not travel to the scene for this report.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.